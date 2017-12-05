Traditional massage parlour operator charged with raping worker

MALACCA: A traditional massage parlour operator was charged at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today with raping his worker, two years ago.

Azhar Bahari, 43, claimed trial to raping the girl, then aged 19, at Jebat Spa Gold Coast, Bukit Katil here at 11am on Nov 25, 2015.

The father of three faces Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and liable to whipping if found guilty.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi set RM15,000 as bail with one surety, and Jan 5 for remention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Ruvinna Mohd Rawi, while the accused was represented by counsel M. Pusppa.

In another Sessions Court, a labourer claimed trial to raping a 16-year-old girl last year.

Cornelius Raphael De Mello, 37, allegedly committed the offence at a hotel in Bandar Hilir here, at 11.30pm on July 15, 2016.

Judge Norma Ismail set RM20,000 as bail with one surety on the father of two and imposed an additional condition forbidding the accused from approaching the alleged victim and prosecution witnesses.

The court also set Jan 5 for remention.

The case was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Shazreen Nadia Saaban while the accused was represented by counsel Andrew Lourdes. — Bernama