Umno displays anti-DAP exhibit as part of General Assembly

Posted on 5 December 2017 - 07:30pm Last updated on 5 December 2017 - 09:56pm

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP received a 'special mention' at the 71st Umno Annual General Assembly, with an exhibit displaying messages directed to the party leaders, as well as to the Pakatan Harapan leadership.

A small section at the exhibition arena, held in conjunction with the assembly, had put on a display which featured various posters and images aimed at DAP leaders.

The exhibit, which was held under the larger "Information Corridor" exhibition, branded DAP as a manipulative party aiming to disunite the other Malay parties in Pakatan Harapan.

One of the images showed smiling DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang with smaller images of several Malay Pakatan Harapan leaders, accompanied with the wording "DAP-led opposition".

In one of the posters, a superimposed image showed PPBM's Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin engaged in a boxing match.

In one of the displayed caricatures, an image of Lim was shown riding a tank with a DAP logo running over a banner with the word "Melayu".