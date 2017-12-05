Umno must continue to attract members loyal to the struggle: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: If Umno can continue to attract huge number of members into the party and get them to remain loyal to its leadership, it will be hard for other parties to challenge Umno at the top of Malaysia's political scene.

Party information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said these were among four important elements that would ensure Umno remains strong and continues to be the rakyat's number one choice of party, especially among the Malays.

He said the party should also always be smart in addressing perceptions, as well as have strong machinery if it intended to remain relevant.

"I call on all Umno members to base our loyalty on the spirit of our struggle, and not simply based on materials. To be a strong party, we must be steadfast in providing our loyalty to our leaders and our struggles.

"For example, I was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's strong supporter then, but when he left the party and attacked Umno, I decided not to follow his footsteps anymore.

"He has done a lot for me, and I love him, but the reality is I love Umno's struggle more," he said during the Information and Media Convention 2.0 at the Umno general assembly, here today.