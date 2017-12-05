YTL's Datuk Yeoh conferred honorary doctorate from Heriot-Watt University Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: YTL Corporation deputy managing director Datuk Yeoh Seok Kian was conferred an honorary Doctor of University (DUniv) degree from Heriot-Watt University Malaysia at its recent convocation ceremony, which rolled out 145 graduates from its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The award was in recognition of Yeoh's contributions in the field of construction, urban development and utility provision and his dedication to supporting educational development.

"Having spearheaded the multiple award-winning company namely YTL Land, which has a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial developments, urban renewal and sustainable design initiatives, Datuk Yeoh has consistently demonstrated his ingenuity and foresight throughout his career," said the university's principal and vice-chancellor Professor Richard Williams.

YTL Foundation has been supporting Heriot-Watt University Malaysia since its establishment in 2012. To date, 15 Heriot-Watt University Malaysia students have received full scholarships from the foundation.

In his speech, Yeoh said the high standards upheld by the university are in line with the foundation's ethos, and they are proud to be able to play a role in helping its students excel in their fields of study.

"Education remains one of my greatest passions. This was instilled in me by my late father, who emphatically believed in the value of education. Education moulds minds, inspires achievements and ultimately builds nations. It is a responsibility that we cannot ignore. At YTL, we believe that better societies can be built through better education," Yeoh said.

Yeoh graduated from Heriot-Watt University's Edinburgh campus with a BSc (Hons) in Building in 1981 before pursuing an Advanced Management Programme at Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.