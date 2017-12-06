14 injured in three-vehicle PLUS accident (Video)

Officers carry out rescue efforts after a three-vehicle accident at Km294.7 North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Gopeng, on Dec 6, 2017. — Pix from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS

The scene where a three-vehicle accident at Km294.7 North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Gopeng happened, on Dec 6, 2017. — Pix from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS

The condition of the bus following the accident. — Pix from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS

Officers carry out rescue efforts after a three-vehicle accident at Km294.7 North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Gopeng, on Dec 6, 2017. — Pix from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS

IPOH: Fourteen people, including 12 passengers of a double decker express bus were injured in a three-vehicle accident at Km294.7 North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Gopeng early today.

Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station head of operation S.Ganeson said the accident which happened at about 5.30am involved an express bus, a container lorry and another lorry transporting paper loads.

He said the bus, which was carrying 12 passengers, was believed to be travelling from Singapore to Ipoh.

"We received a call about the accident at 5.41am before 12 fire personnel from Simpang Pulai and Gopeng stations were rushed to the scene," he said when contacted here today.

Upon arrival at the location, Ganeson said the rescue team found 12 passengers of the bus express and its driver injured while the driver of the container lorry was also injured," he said, adding that the driver of the second lorry escaped unhurt.

All the injured people were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment and the rescue operation ceased at about 7.21am. — Bernama

Below is a video of the scene at the place where the accident took place: