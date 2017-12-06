33 Tamil primary schools get funding for pre-school classes

PUTRAJAYA: Thirty-three Tamil primary schools nationwide is set to have new pre-school classes after cheques amounting to RM10 million were issued to the representatives of the schools by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam today.

He said the allocation which will be disbursed to 25 government-aided schools and eight government schools was part of the Prime Minister's announcement during Budget 2017 in an effort to boost pre-school learning among Tamil school students.

"A special committee under the Deputy Education Minister's office was appointed to oversee all processes involving the pre-school classes development project.

"The pre-school classroom design of the project will be adjusted accordingly to ensure that all schools fulfil the criteria set by the Education Ministry.

"RM200,000 will be allocated for the construction of each pre-school classroom, while some schools who are set to build two pre-school classrooms will receive RM400,000," he said after handing over the cheques at the ministry, here.

Also present was Deputy Education Minister I Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said the allocation would include the building structure, pre-school facilities, mini-playground and other necessary amenities within the pre-school class itself.

Subramaniam said construction will commence as early as next week, and each class would be able to accommodate up to 25 students upon completion next year.

"At present, there are 262 pre-school classes at 206 Tamil-medium schools nationwide. Upon completion of the project the number of pre-school classes will be increased to 312 at 239 Tamil schools," he added.