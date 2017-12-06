4 on police terror wanted list nabbed in Sabah: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Four foreigners believed to have connections with the Islamic State (IS) terror group were detained in Sandakan, Sabah on Monday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the men were high on police's IS wanted list.

"The four men were from a neighbouring country. They were believed to have come to Sandakan to use it as a transit point to enter Southern Philippines," he told a reporters after launching an anti-snatch theft and pickpocket campaign in Bukit Bintang here today.

He said the men aged between 31 and 40 were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Mohamad Fuzi, however, did not elaborate on the arrests as it would jeopardise investigations which are still in the initial stage.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi added that the crime index nationwide showed a reduction of 13.5% so far this year compared to the same period last year.

However, cases involving snatch thefts can be described as worrying everywhere especially in Klang Valley, he said.

"A team has been formed to specifically target these crooks and police have also identified tourist areas in the city among hotspots targeted by these criminals.

"Police will take drastic measures, including an integrated approach with Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) to flush out snatch theft crime," he added.

On Monday, City police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said despite an overall decrease of more than 25% in criminal cases with 11,815 cases recorded this year in KL compared to 15,785 cases last year, snatch theft cases in the city increased by more than 57% with a total 1,010 cases compared to 640 cases last year.