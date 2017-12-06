50 detained under 'Ops Sarang' in Hilir Perak

TELUK INTAN: Police detained 50 individuals including a Myanmar man and seized various drugs worth RM11,043 in an anti-drug operation dubbed 'Ops Sarang' around Hilir Perak, which ended yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the suspects, aged between 22 and 54 years, were arrested during the nine-day operation conducted from Nov 27.

Among the areas raided were Kampung Melayu Langkap, Jalan Sungai Lampam, Chenderong Balai; Kampung Teluk Selendang and Tanjung Sari.

"Police seized 201.11gm of heroin, an estimated 11.54gm of syabu and 11.47gm of cannabis.

"Two of the suspects believed to be drug traffickers were detained in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Melayu Langkap at 9am on Nov 30," he told a press conference at the Hilir Perak police headquarters.

Mohd Marzukhi said all the suspects also tested positive for drugs, while the Myanmar man had no identification documents.

Further investigations are being done. — Bernama