Bank Negara: Beware of fake money lending licence

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has cautioned the public on the recent modus operandi by persons or companies conducting illegal money lending activities using fake money lending licences purportedly issued by the central bank.

"These fraudsters aim to deceive the public to believe that they are licensed money lenders and to lure the public to make initial payments for various purposes related to the loan such as administrative expenses, stamp duty and legal fees," said BNM in a statement.

These fraudulent activities are promoted through the website, social media, telephone calls, SMS, emails or other forms of communication.

"BNM does not issue money lending licences. Money lending business is governed under the Moneylenders Act 1951 and administered by the Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government," it added.

BNM urged all victims of the financial scam to lodge a report with the Royal Malaysian Police to facilitate investigations.

"Members of the public are reminded to be vigilant of any person or parties who claim to be licensed by BNM. They are advised to refer to the list of institutions that are licensed or approved under the laws administered by BNM before entering into any business or investment transactions."