Don’t take Pribumi lightly, Khairy tells Umno (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Khairy Jamaluddin today warned Umno not to underestimate the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) ahead of the coming General Election (GE).

The Umno Youth chief said the party must be wary that PPBM would continue to dip from the same pool of supporters as Umno's, and that it was pertinent that members pledge their solidarity with the party.

"Do not take lightly the challenges posed by that Umno splinter party. Though we are certain Umno is stronger and greater, do not forget that this 'flower' party will dip our supporters.

"So let there be more no more cracks and fissures in Umno. The more fractured we are, the more supporters we will lose to them (PPBM)," he said in his policy speech at the Umno Youth general assembly, here, yesterday.

Khairy said those who were not chosen by Umno to be candidates in the coming general elections would be the target of PPBM, in the latter’s bid to garner as many supporters as possible.

Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, proposed that the president and deputy president posts not be contested in the party elections next year.

He said the youth wing would give its fullest support to both Datuk Seri Najib Abduk Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to continue to helm the party after the 14th general elections in 2018.

“Let’s go into the battlefield (GE) with a calm heart and a clear mind. Do not be weighed down with questions of who to support later. So we settle the question today.

“With that, we (Umno Youth) want to propose, when we do win the general elections, that the positions of both the president and deputy president be uncontested, and we give our full support to Najib and Ahmad Zahid,” he added.