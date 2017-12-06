Five year's jail, one stroke for duo who robbed antique shop

KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends were each sentenced to five years jail and a stroke of the cane by the sessions court here today for committing gang robbery at an antique shop last month.

Judge Shamsudin Abdullah sentenced Tai Kok Hoo, 43, and Hasselhoff Nonis, 30, after they pleaded guilty to the charge read out by the court interpreter.

The court also ordered Tai and Hasselhoff to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest on Nov 3.

Both the accused and another person still at large committed the gang robbery an made off with old stamps and currency belonging to Yong Ah Lee, 59, worth RM10,000.

Tai, who repairs mobile phones, and Hasselhoff, who was a plumber, committed the offence at 11am on Nov 3 at an antique shop in Jalan Sepadu Taman United, Brickfields here.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz prosecuted while both the accused were represented by lawyer Zulkifly Awang.

Nurakmal said on the day of the incident, the victim was approached by the three men, posing as enforcement officers and inquiring about the items in the shop and business licence from the victim.

Suddenly the first and second accused held the victim as their friend sprayed pepper spray on his face and bound his legs and hands before pushing him into a room.

All the accused fled when a man entered the shop, but two of them were arrested with the help of the public while the third accomplice managed to escape. — Bernama