Fuel prices down from Dec 7-13

Posted on 6 December 2017 - 06:57pm Last updated on 6 December 2017 - 07:05pm

PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are down from this midnight. RON95 and RON97 is down one sen and diesel by four sen.

RON95 will be priced at RM2.29 per litre, RON97 at RM2.57 per litre. Diesel will retail at RM2.21 per litre.

The prices are effective from Dec 7-13