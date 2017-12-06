GE14: MIC pledges full support of Indian voters to BN candidates

PUTRAJAYA: The MIC is focusing on Indian voters to give strong support to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in order to regain the two-thirds majority in the 14th General Election (GE14), MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said today.

"We will give full support to secure a two-thirds majority for the BN government. The support is not just for seats contested by the MIC but also for other parliamentary seats in regions where the number of Indian voters can influence the outcome of the GE," he said.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister was met by reporters after handing over cheques to headmasters from 33 Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) for the 50 pre-school classroom construction project here.

He was asked to comment on a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the UMNO General Assembly 2017 yesterday, who wanted the Wanita UMNO, UMNO Youth and Puteri UMNO wings to work in a holistic manner for BN to win a two-thirds majority in GE14.

Earlier, Dr Subramaniam, in his opening remarks said the government in Budget 2017 had allocated RM10 million for 50 SJKT pre-school classroom construction project for this year, where each classroom was allocated RM200,000.

He said the construction of the classrooms which would begin next week, was expected to be completed within two to three months, with each class being able to accommodate 25 pupils.

"This clearly demonstrates the Prime Minister's commitment in upholding the image and infrastructure of Tamil-type schools in the country. Pre-school education is essential as it provides early exposure as well as adaptive skills before pupils continue their education in primary schools," he added.

According to Dr Subramaniam, the Unit for the Socio-Economic Development of the Indian Community (Sedic) has allocated RM6.5 million to several non-governmental organisations to provide pre-school education opportunities to 7,000 children aged five to six annually.

Meanwhile, the building of SJKT pre-school classrooms at other schools have been completed.

Currently, there are 262 pre-school classrooms in 206 SJKTs nationwide. Through this pre-school construction project, the number of classrooms will increase to 312 in 239 SJKTs in the country, added Dr Subramaniam. — Bernama