Gunman killed was high on wanted list

KUALA LUMPUR: Abu Paliyak, the gunman who was killed by Malaysian security forces during a shootout on Monday was high on the police wanted list.

Paliyak, also known as Komander Paliyak@Yusof was killed in a shootout off Pulau Kantong Kalungan, near Lahad Datu, in the wee hours of Monday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that Paliyak's death shows the efforts of security forces to stem and eradicate kidnap-for-ransom groups and the Abu Sayyaf presence in Sabah.

"The police have a list of terror suspects and Paliyak was one of them. We have a list but we do not have confirmation whether all are still alive or not. There are still several people being monitored by us."

Investigations revealed that Abu Paliyak was one of the members involved in a series of kidnappings and robberies in the waters off Lahad Datu and Kunak since 2014.

Abu Paliyak was affiliated with the Remy group which was famous for cross border criminal activities.

Police will conduct a detailed investigation to trace the remaining informers and members of the kidnap for ransom group.

This is the first shootout involving kidnap for ransom members in Sabah this year.

Policemen from the General Operations Force shot dead three gunmen during a kidnap attempt in Semporna waters in December last year.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said police will consider beefing up its Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in West Malaysia if necessary pending government approval.

He said currently there are 2,400 FRU personnel nationwide which fits into 21 troops.

"If there is a necessity, we will expand the troops to Sabah and Sarawak to ensure issues regarding public peace are controlled nationwide.

"These expansions are not entirely up to us, we have to get approval from the government in terms of allocations from the Home Ministry and other agencies," he said after attending the FRU 62nd anniversary celebrations at the unit's headquarters in Cheras today.

He said that he would be sending proposals to the Public Services Department to request for personnel and would be sending another proposal to the Home Ministry to request for updated logistics in these areas.

Mohamad Fuzi however, did not elaborate on the figures he had requested.