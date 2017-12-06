Jailed: Thai woman, daughter who collected donations without licence

PETALING JAYA: A Thai national and her teenage daughter were sentenced to two months' jail by the magistrate's court here today, when they pleaded guilty to illegally collecting donations for a Shah Alam-based tahfiz centre last month.

Hayati Hama, 41, and Asmara Cheduveramae, 19, admitted to collecting donations for Maahad Tahfiz Al-Fadilah (Mataf) without valid licence at the Maybank in Taipan, Subang Jaya here at 3pm on Nov 16.

They were charged under Section 3 (3) of the House To House and Street Collections Act 1947 and punishable under Section 3 (2) of the same Act which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

The court ordered the jail sentence to run from the date of arrest on Nov 16, with magistrate Salamiah Salleh reprimanding Hayati and Asmara for using the name of the 'maahad' (religious school) to their advantage.

Hayati was also sentenced to two months' jail for overstaying. The court ordered the jail sentence to run concurrently.

Earlier, Hayati who was unrepresented, pleaded for a reduced sentence.

"I only helped collect the donation for the school. I received a commission of RM30 for every collection of RM100," she said.

Mary Phoon Keat Mee was deputy public prosecutor. — Bernama