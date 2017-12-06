Jan 11 mention for Nhaveen murder case

Posted on 6 December 2017 - 02:23pm Last updated on 6 December 2017 - 05:06pm

GEORGE TOWN: The magistrate's court today set Jan 11 for mention in the case of four teenagers who have been charged with murdering bully victim T. Nhaveen (pix).

Magistrate Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid set the date after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Sazali told the court that the chemist department report has not been completed yet.

During the proceeding Nhaveen's mother D. Shanti was present in court to follow the development of her late son's case.

On June 19, four teenagers including a Form Four student and a Form Five student were charged with murdering Nhaveen, 18.