Khairy admits he needs to give youth leaders more space to shine

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin today acknowledged that his popularity and likeability among the youths may have overshadowed some fresher faces in the party.

However, he said more of the youth leaders were being known and beginning to shine, after having given them the space to do so more recently.

"I heard the speech by one university student earlier that there are a lot of young Umno leaders who are much better than the opposition youth candidates.

"Maybe, it's just that many do not know them yet, because I've been around for too long. One of the problems is that it is difficult for others to come out of the shadow.

"But I have given space to them. More and more are becoming known and exposed. I think that's just the start," he told reporters after his winding-up speech at the Umno Youth general assembly, here, today.

On one of the wing's delegate's proposal to have Khairy elected as party vice-president in the next party elections, the latter said there was no discussion over the post, as the focus and priority was on the general election.

He added that the only two positions that were discussed were the president and deputy president posts, which he reiterated should not be contested, and be left for Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Earlier in his winding-up speech, Khairy urged Umno Youth members to practise solidarity, while maintaining their "kamikaze" (dare to die) spirit, as they head into the GE.

He said this after witnessing several of the Youth delegates making hard-hitting and bold statements during the debate earlier, with some demanding that more opportunities be given to them to contest in the elections.

"The Negri Sembilan delegate spoke about daring to die. But the most kamikaze speech to me was by the Sabah delegate.

"What he expressed (about being given opportunities), is what we youth have been keeping in our hearts. You said what needed to be said, you said what I cannot say," he said.