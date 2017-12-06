Malaysia Airlines partners Interglobe to boost customer service

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines has partnered Interglobe Technologies Pvt Ltd (IGT) to enhance its customer service via social customer service support.

The national airline said in a statement today that the partnership will enable it to provide 24/7 responses to passengers’ queries via Facebook as well as Twitter and in three languages – English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin.

Malaysia Airlines chief commercial officer Arved von zur Muehlen said the collaboration will enable it to respond to its customers faster and more efficiently.

“We have been expanding and improving our customer service offering and this collaboration is an important component of that with constant support now provided for most issues they face.

“Digital development has been the forefront of our customer experience and I am very pleased to announce this partnership with IGT, a leader in travel technology. This innovative solution will provide a five-star digital experience for our customers worldwide,” he added.