National Taekwondo athlete sued for assault on disabled man

Posted on 6 December 2017 - 03:42pm Last updated on 6 December 2017 - 04:50pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A partially deaf and blind man is suing a national athlete, for repeatedly kicking him on his chest.

Placid P. Rodriguez, 69, filed a civil suit against Nur Dhia Shaharuddin, through his lawyers Datuk Dr. Arunan Selvaraj and Sudesh Kumar, at the High Court registry, today.

According to his statement of claim, on July 6, 2017, Placid, who was at Putra Heights LRT station was pushed and then allegedly kicked on his chest four times by the athlete.

He is seeking for special damages of RM88.78 (for cardiologist consultation fees), general, aggravated and exemplary damages, interests, costs and other reliefs deemed fit by the court.

It is reported that the athlete had won a silver medal in Taekwondo at the Sea Games 2017.