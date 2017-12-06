No challenge against Najib, Zahid for top two party posts (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno today proposed that the posts of party president and deputy president should go unchallenged to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the coming party elections.

Its chief Khairy Jamaluddin said Umno Youth gave its fullest support to party president Najib and vice-president Ahmad Zahid, who is carrying out the duties of deputy president, to continue to helm the party.

When delivering his policy speech at the Umno Youth assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre today, Khairy said the party's priority now would be the upcoming 14th general election (GE14), not the party elections.

"Let us go into the battlefield with a calm heart and a clear mind. Do not be weighed down by questions on who to support later. So, we settle the question today, and let us no longer be bothered by it.

"With that, Umno Youth wants to propose that when we do win the general election, God willing, the positions of both president and deputy president be uncontested," said Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister.

"Throw out any uncertainties and insecurities, and now let's focus on delivering a big victory for BN," he said.

Khairy also stressed on the importance of solidarity among Umno members by ensuring no more cracks and fissures in Umno.

He also reminded them not to take lightly the challenge posed by "that Umno splinter party".

"Though we are certain that Umno is stronger, Umno is greater, do not forget that this 'flower' party will still dip from the same pool of supporters," he said.

Khairy also said that those not chosen as candidates for GE14 should continue to struggle for the party to ensure victory in the elections.

"Do not trade your dignity and self-worth, and do not place importance on your personal agenda to the extent that Umno crumbles and falls," he added. — Bernama