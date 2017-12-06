Pilot project to provide early warning of disasters enters second phase: Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: The Disaster Information Management System (DIMS) pioneer project in Malaysia will enter its second phase next week after adjusting to the nation's terrain.

National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Deputy director Zainan Azman Abu Seman said that the first phase of the Japanese system was implemented in Kota Bharu, Kelantan in October last year just as the monsoon season was coming.

He said that although Malaysia has disaster control centres nationwide, these centres, however, are not equipped with the latest technology.

He said that the new DIMS project will better prepare the public for natural disasters like floods. It will also give rescue workers adequate time to be on standby should anything happen.

"This system, which is funded by Fujistu Ltd. and the Communications ministry of Japan together with Nadma will give an early warning before floods or other natural disasters," he said at a press conference after officiating an International Fire and Disaster management forum between Malaysian and Japan here.