Police investigating motive behind fatal assault of youth

MALACCA: The police are in the midst of determining the motive behind the fatal assault of a teenage schoolboy on Monday.

On that day, the form four student who sustained multiple injuries was sent to the Malacca Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

State CID chief ACP Kamaluddin Kassim said initial investigations revealed the 16-year-old victim, from Tangkak, Johor was sent to the hospital by two men at 9.45pm on Monday after finding him in an unconscious state at a bus stop in Ayer Keroh.

"We urge those with information to come forward and help the police ascertain the true motive of the incident," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The victim was allegedly beaten to death by an uncle for stealing money from his grandfather. — Bernama