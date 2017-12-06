Residents near Penang Hill living in fear of landslides

GEORGE TOWN: Residents living at the foot of Penang Hill continued to be fearful of possible landslides although the flood waters have receded and the state has largely moved on from last month's devastating floods.

The side of a hilly road leading towards the recreational park near the Air Itam Dam was seen covered with blue tarpaulin sheets after the rain storm which lashed parts of Penang, and causing many areas to be submerged on Nov 4-5.

From the observance of theSun, the soil could be seen covered up to prevent further erosion, but it continues to unnerve the residents in the vicinity that more landslips may occur now.

The road had earlier been closed immediately after the storm for safety precautions but it has since been opened.

One of the residents Ng Ah Sek, 56, told theSun, that the unpredictable weather recently must be monitored.

Although there is no serious damage, despite that several landslips occurred at the hilly road, he said that nothing should be taken for granted.

"The safety aspect is paramount here," said Ng.

Concurring was a senior citizen, who is only known as Tan.

She said that she felt uneasy every time there was a heavy downpour.

Tan was afraid that more erosion would occur and it could affect her neighbourhood.

Several places including route leading to Penang Hill were also temporarily closed for visitors after the extreme weather conditions last month.

A total of 36 landslide locations have been identified on the hilly routes leading to Penang Hill.

State Public Transportation and Utilities Committee chairman Lim Hock Seng said that the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) been tasked with appointing a consultant engineer for the remedial works.

He said the work in progress status, was dependent on the consultant.

"It would take approximately six months," he said, adding the area was passable but safety measures must be adhered to.

Lim said that removing of the red earth were now been carried out while he also urged hikers to be vigilant despite that the road has been opened.