Revenge motive for murder of woman: Police

KAMPAR: Police believe revenge to be the motive for the murder of a woman who was found dead in an oil palm plantation in Taman Permai, Mambang Di Awan, last week.

Kampar district police chief Supt Ng Kong Soon said this was based on the interrogations of four suspects who were remanded since Sunday to assist in the investigation.

"As a result of the interrogation, the police have recovered the personal belongings of the woman, which were hidden in some bushes not far from the scene of the crime.

"With the arrest of all these suspects, we believe that the case has been solved," he said in a statement, here today.

The suspects, comprising three men and a woman, between 40 to 50 years of age, have criminal records.

On Nov 1, S. Letchumi, 28, of Bandar Baru Kampar, was found dead by a 60-year-old man who was looking for mushrooms in the plantation.

She had strangulation marks on the neck and was believed to have been killed less than 24 hours earlier. — Bernama