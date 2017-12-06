- Local
Senior citizen cheated of RM855k in cash and valuables
Posted on 6 December 2017 - 07:59pm
Last updated on 6 December 2017 - 10:44pm
IPOH: A 65-year-old senior citizen lost RM855,000 in cash and valuables to four tricksters who gave a plastic bag containing fruits and juice supposedly to cure her of an illness here on Nov 28.
The victim from Regrouping Area Menglembu overheard two women discussing a herbal tree that could cure all illnesses at the Menglembu market.
"The victim then approached the women to see the tree and was then taken in a car with two other female friends of the suspects," Ipoh City police chief ACP Mohd Ali Thamby said.
"They told the woman she was suffering from a chronic disease which would spread to other members of her family if not treated immediately.
"The tricksters asked her to hand over cash and valuables as a condition for the treatment before sending her home, to get the loot," he told reporters here today.
She later handed over RM195,000 in US, China and Korean currencies, a Rolex watch valued at RM60,000 and RM600,000 worth of jewellery to the women in front of Sekolah Han Hwa 2, Menglembu.
Mohd Ali said the victim was given a black plastic bag which she was to open after a month.
"On Tuesday (Dec 5) suspecting something amiss the woman opened the bag only to find fruits and juice.
"Realising she had been cheated the woman lodged a report," he added.
He said the victim in her report stated the tricksters are China nationals.