Suspect confesses to involvement in moneylender's murder

ALOR STAR: Police consider the case of a man, found dead with stab wounds to the chest behind a house in Lorong Fairuz 3, Taman Arked near here on Monday, as solved after a third suspect arrested in Sik today confessed.

Kedah CID head SAC Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid said the 19-year-old man was arrested after surrendering at Sik district police headquarters at 12.18pm.

He said the man admitted involvement in the case, with debt being the motive. The suspect was said to have owed the victim RM2,000.

"The victim was some sort of moneylender; police are looking for the weapon that was used to stab the victim because the suspect did not have anything illegal on him," Mior Farid said in a statement here.

He said further investigations found the suspect who worked as a fishmonger had no previous criminal record. Police had earlier detained two men to facilitate investigations.

The 25-year-old victim was from Nibong Tebal, Penang. — Bernama