Teenage boy detained after robbing convenience store in Damansara Damai

KUALA LUMPUR: A 17-year-old boy was detained shortly after committing a robbery at a convenience store in Damansara Damai near here yesterday.

In the 9.15pm incident, the teenager who worked at the shop entered the storeroom and had a chat with his co-worker before he suddenly hit the 24-year-old woman, who was counting money, with an iron rod and fled with RM10,000 cash.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspect was later caught by members of the public shortly after he left the storeroom.

"The female worker sustained head and body injuries. Police also seized the iron rod used by the suspect," he said in a statement today.

He said a urine test on the suspect who hailed from Jertih, Terengganu was negative and the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code. — Bernama