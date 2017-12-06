Trio posing as undercover policemen rob family of four

SHAH ALAM: It was a nerve-wrecking experience for a businessman and his three children when they were held at gunpoint and handcuffed by three men who posed as undercover policemen during a robbery at a house in Section 7 here, early yesterday.

Prior to the 4.50am hold-up, the 'undercover policemen' told the victims that they were in the midst of a manhunt and instructed the family to allow them to enter the residence.

Once inside the home, one of the intruders held the businessman and children at gunpoint, another handcuffed them, while the third ransacked the house.

In a statement here, Shah Alam police chief, ACP Shafien Mamat said following the robbery, the 'policemen' escaped in the businessman's Honda Insight, taking along an assortment of jewellery, a laptop and several mobile phones.

He said subsequently, the businessman in his 50s, and the children in their 20s, managed to identify two of the suspects and the police circulated the photofits to facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters that the estimated value of the loot had yet to be determined.

He said a manhunt was underway for the robbers. — Bernama