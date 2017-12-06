Two options for Rakyat, vote for BN or DAP-led chauvinist govt: Sharizat (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rakyat only have two choices in the 14th General Election, to maintain the current Barisan Nasional leadership or to be governed by the DAP-led chauvinist government, said Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

In stating this, the Umno Wanita chief said the upcoming election will be a "jihad" (struggle) to ensure that the country is not being taken away by the Opposition.

She added the ball is now in the voters' court to decide the path of Malaysia for the next five years.

"On the left (he other choice), nauzubillah (god forbid), a government that is led by DAP," she said.

"Are the Rakyat willing to give the country, which we had built for so long, entirely to the chauvinist leaders with an agenda that is worrying us all?

"There are only two choices, the government that is led by Datuk Seri Najib (Abdul Razak) or Lim Kit Siang," she said in her policy speech at the Umno Wanita youth general assembly at Putra World Trade Centre.

The BN government has continuously portrayed DAP as a party that would undermine the role of Malays if it comes into power in the general election.

In the 13th General Election, DAP, who contested alongside Pakatan Rakyat partners PKR and PAS, secured the most number of parliament seats for the Opposition.

In her rallying call to Wanita delegates in facing the national polls, Shahrizat said BN had a good track record in managing the country since it came into power.

"We know the record of achievement by Datuk Seri Najib and his leadership that has taken care of the rakyat's wellbeing, regardless of religion or race," she said.

In her speech, Shahrizat also said that the women's wing will demand for greater female representation in the cabinet if BN wins the general election.

While praising Najib for his commitment to impose a 30% women quota in the Dewan Negara, Shahrizat said that could only be done through an amendment in the Federal Constitution.

"We are very patient. Let us wait until we win the 14th GE. We do not want a wait and see (approach)," she added.