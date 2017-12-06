Umno members not selected as GE14 candidates urged to remain loyal to party

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members who are not selected as candidates for the 14th general election (GE14) were today urged to remain loyal to the party and its leaders.

Gerakan Akar Umbi Umno Malaysia (GAUM) chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar said some of the problems in Umno in the last general election included sabotage by party members themselves.

"It happened because they were not selected as candidates in the general election, which resulted in their supporters to vote for the opposition.

"If the concept of 'wala' is practised, and where the principles of the party struggle are for the survival of religion, country and the race, whoever is decided by the leadership to stand as Umno candidate in GE14 will get solid support," he said when met by Bernama at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today, where the 2017 Umno General Assembly was being held.

He said this year's Umno general assembly was crucial to imbue the spirit of 'Wala' or loyalty among the party leaders, who would then pass it on to their respective divisions and branches to be translated in the coming general election. — Bernama