Umno the true champion of Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno is the true champion of Islam, and not PAS, an Umno Youth leader claimed today.

Federal Territories Umno Youth delegate Baidzawi Salleh explained that the religion not only requires its people to abide by its "five pillars of Islam" but that it is much more encompassing.

"We must not have a perception that the religion only focuses on the shahadah (declaration of faith), prayers, paying the zakat, fasting, and going for Haj.

"A lot of people are confused, saying PAS champions Islam. Actually, no. Umno is the one that has done more development, in terms of education, social and others. This is Allah's greater order," he said when debating the Umno Youth policy speech debate at the party's general assembly, here, today.

Baidzawi said both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin have implemented numerous agendas that are beneficial to the country, in keeping with the true teachings of Islam.

"Don't narrow down the scope of Islam, when Allah himself wants us to govern the country to our best ability," he said.