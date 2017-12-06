Umno Youth has had enough of waiting: Exco member

KUALA LUMPUR: "Enough is enough!" — That was the message by one Umno Youth executive councillor to the party's leadership over the lack of opportunity for Umno youth members to contest in the General Elections.

Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, who is also Batu Sapi Umno Youth chief lamented that it was time the youths be given the chance to contest in more parliamentary and state seats or they would continue to be labelled as the "evergreen cheerleader".

"When the prime minister or his deputy comes over to visit our constituencies, we are told to come hours early and wait. This is stupid (kerja bodoh).

"But when we want to be part of the system as a policy-maker, at the federal or state level, they tell us our time will come. But when?

"I would like to ask, until when must we be told to be patient? We have decided, enough is enough," he said when speaking at the Umno Youth general assembly, here, today.

