Umno Youth has had enough of waiting: Exco member (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: "Enough is enough!" — That was the message by one Umno Youth executive councillor to the party's leadership over the lack of opportunity for Umno youth members to contest in the General Elections.

Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, who is also Batu Sapi Umno Youth chief lamented that it was time the youths are given the chance to contest in more parliamentary and state seats or they would continue to be labelled as the "evergreen cheerleader".

"When the prime minister or his deputy comes over to visit our constituencies, we are told to come hours early and wait. This is stupid (kerja bodoh).

"But when we want to be part of the system as a policy-maker, at the federal or state level, they tell us our time will come. But when?

"I would like to ask, until when must we be told to be patient? We have decided, enough is enough," he said when speaking at the Umno Youth general assembly, here, today.

Khairul Firdaus issued a challenge to MPs and assemblymen who have held their posts for over three terms, and are not appointed as a minister or as government officials, to no longer contest in the General Election.

“Write a letter to the president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, tell him to provide the opportunity to the younger candidates. This position does not belong to our parents, but belongs to Umno,” he stressed.

Khairul Firdaus added that claims of sabotage within the party, as mentioned by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Tuesday, only existed among incumbents who were not nominated to contest and that none came from the youths.

Taking a dig at former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, Khairul Firdaus also reminded party members not to glorify particular leaders too much, but that the one that needed glorifying was Umno.

“This is what happens when you glorify someone too much, like Shafie (who quit the party in July 2016). Please, learn from our history,” he said.