99% public approval for KL-Singapore HSR project, says MyHSR CEO

JOHOR BARU: MyHSR Corp CEO Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohammed Kamal said 99% of respondents in Johor have provided positive feedback on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project via the public inspection exercise which began in November.

He said this in a statement issued to the media during a briefing on the project here today.

In the briefing, Mark Loader, director (project delivery) of MyHSR Corp said all public feedback will be studied to determine the final HSR alignment, which will be submitted to the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) in the first quarter of next year.

Johor will have the longest HSR alignment with 182km out of the total estimated length of 335km in Malaysia, with three stations located in Muar, Batu Pahat and Iskandar Putri.

Muar and Iskandar Putri stations will also be the maintenance bases and are expected to create more jobs for the locals.

A total of 17 permanent and temporary public inspection booths have been set up in Johor till Jan 31, 2018 for the public to give its feedback on the project.

The train will have a top speed of 350kmh and will take about 90 minutes to travel between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

The 350km rail project is slated for completion in 2026.

Of the entire rail system, 15km will lie in Singapore and 335km in Malaysia.

A total of seven stations are in Malaysia, namely Bandar Malaysia, Bangi-Putrajaya, Seremban, Malacca, Muar, Batu Pahat and Iskandar Putri.