Armed Forces chief receives visit from Thai couterpart

Posted on 7 December 2017 - 03:03pm Last updated on 7 December 2017 - 04:50pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor today received a visit from his counterpart, Thailand's Armed Forces chief General Tarnchaiyan Srisuwan, in Wisma Pertahanan here.

This was Tarnchaiyan's first courtesy call on Raja Mohamed Affandi after he held Thailand's top armed forces post.

Tarnchaiyan led an eight-member delegation during the one-hour visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and defence diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

He is also scheduled to visit the Royal Regiment Eighth Battalion (Para) at Terendak Camp, Melaka to receive the PARA beret honorary award today.

Also present were Chief of Army General Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim, Chief of Air Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin. — Bernama