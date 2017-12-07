Blending botanicals with science

The herbal extract of coriander is infused in a featherweight texture to help repair fragile hair.

WHAT does it mean to have sustainable farming and extraction of ingredients for products? It means respecting the environment on which we depend, working with only the finest ingredients sourced from sustainable farms and investing in products that are free of harsh chemicals.

Now imagine a product where at every step of its development, every maker, farmer, botanist, and chemist apply their passion and experience to source some of the finest botanicals in the world. Now, you can have it with Botanicals Fresh Care, an atelier dedicated to crafting luxurious haircare infused with botanical ingredients.

The result of years of dedication by L'Oreal Paris' team of researchers, the brand creates high-performance formulations with sensorial textures and fragrances – free of silicones, parabens, and colourants. Offering a premium experience inspired by nature, the task is to source only raw materials of the very highest quality for a luxurious formula committed to not only look after hair but also the environment.

Botanicals Fresh Care is committed to more sustainability, collaboration, and community. Its search for the finer ingredients of natural origins, more sustainable processes, and more delightful textures focuses on finding a new way to make hair beautiful. Concentrated essences from botanicals are extracted through respectful processes to create safe and clean formulations in active doses.

To further express their eco-commitment, their core commitments include performance, safety, collaboration, and community because of the belief that every step in life's journey, we all have the opportunity to find our better nature.

Its chemists have come up with a coconut and soy-based botanical complex to protect the hair without greasiness or heaviness, offering a gentle, natural and light touch; to replace silicones.

Additionally, Botanicals Fresh Care is bottled in eco-responsible packaging where all shampoo bottles are made of 100% recycled PET raw material, that are recyclable to reduce waste.

These luxurious formulations are available in four botanicals – Safflower, Camelina, Coriander, and Geranium. For a rich infusion of dry and damaged hair, safflower's precious oil is rich in lipids and prized as a nourishing ointment. The sweet orange flower's oil is infused into opulent, creamy textures to make dry and damaged hair soft and supple again. Every hair fibre is drenched in deep nutrition and moisture for instant hydration and replenishment while its oriental scent awakens your senses.

Grown in the Vendée region of France and harvested only once a year, camelina is particularly rich in Omega 6 and 9. The oil extracted from this herbaceous plant helps to discipline and smooth every hair fibre, taming down unruliness while its aromatic woody fragrance relaxes your senses.

Coriander is a powerful botanical favoured for its richness in Omega 6 and revitalising benefits. The precious herbal extract is infused in a featherweight texture to help repair fragile hair. Strength is infused into every hair fibre, even the weakest strands, and exudes vibrant aromatic notes.

A bright and colourful flower, geranium is known for its exceptional and renewable essential oil. Using a precise distillation process, chemists have successfully extracted this oil to be incorporated in a lush formulation designed to restore vibrancy to dull or coloured hair. Shine is revived while a floral scent invigorates.