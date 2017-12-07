BN component parties firmly behind Najib

Posted on 7 December 2017 - 06:31pm Last updated on 7 December 2017 - 06:50pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties support Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's call for the coalition to once again obtain a two-thirds majority in Parliament after the next general election.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Najib, who is also prime minister, has led Putrajaya's administration to be the most reform-oriented.

"His policy speech proves that he is a nationalist who emphasises on nation-building and national unity.

"Najib also explained the inconsistent allegations made by the opposition, including the latter's vague leadership," Liow said when met at Putra World Trade Centre here yesterday.

He was commenting on Najib's policy speech at the 71st Umno General Assembly.

Meanwhile, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said Najib's presidential policy speech has highlighted a clear nationalist ideology.

"To put it in a gist, he (Najib) delivered a good speech which is timely and touches on all relevant issues.

"He also focused and explained the government's achievements in developing the nation," Subramaniam said.

Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said Najib's policy speech was a reminder to BN to work hand-in-hand in facing GE14.

"All the delegates were ecstatic during the speech, this shows that the speech has motivated BN to work together in GE14," he said.

myPPP President Tan Sri M. Kayveas said a comprehensive BN victory will send a powerful message from the electorate that it still trusts the government's ability in leading the nation.