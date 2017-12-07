Bus driver charged with causing death of passenger

The accident at Km294.7 North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Gopeng, on Dec 6, 2017. — Pix from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS

KAMPAR: An express bus driver pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of reckless driving which resulted in the death of a woman passenger yesterday.

N. Shasikumar, 41, made the plea before magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh after the charge was read out to him by a court interpreter.

Shasikumar was charged with driving a bus in a reckless manner, causing the death of Chan Kwai Fah, 43, at the Km294.7 north bound of the North South Expressway near Kampar at 5.45am yesterday.

The charge, under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a maximum 10 years imprisonment and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000 upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Oon Kork Chern appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation Nurafiqah Abd Aziz.

Earlier, Oon offered a bail of RM10,000 in one surety however, Nurafiqah asked the court to reduce the bail as her client was supporting four children and his wife was not working.

Nur Faizah then set bail at RM5,000 in one surety with an additional condition that the accused's driving licence be suspended until the completion of the case. — Bernama