Chia rides hot putter to win Carlsberg Golf Classic championship title

SHAH ALAM: Acclaimed as the country's largest and longest-running amateur golf series in Malaysia, the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2017 hosted about 125 golfers during the final leg of the tournament at award-winning Kota Permai Golf & Country Club yesterday.

After some 32 competitive yet fun qualifying legs held over four months across Carlsberg Malaysia's affiliated golf clubs across Peninsular and East Malaysia.

Jimmy Chia, a member of Kota Permai Golf & Country Club and Tropicana Golf & Country Club, emerged as Champion of the gross category while Yap Chin Tong from Tropicana Golf & Country Club and several other golf clubs in the Central region won the Nett Champion title.

"Living up to our brand promise of delivering Probably The Best experience, we injected a twist of fun into the competitive game by offering even more exciting prizes and fun activities," Lars Lehmann, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia said during the prize presentation ceremony.

"Besides, we also made our brews – Carlsberg, Probably the Best Beer in the World and Carlsberg Smooth Draught, Probably the Smoothest Beer in the World — available for golfers to sample on the green.

"To golfers who value competitive-golfing as much as fun-golfing, they would agree with me that Carlsberg Golf Classic is Probably the Best Golf Tournament ever.

"I hope you like the little surprises like Probably The Best Locker Room which we've specially arranged where you can get a personalised golf shirt, a dedicated locker complete with two pints of Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught as well as Probably The Best Changing Room where you can quench your thirst with the constant flow of our brews from the chiller in the changing room, at the halfway huts and during crossover."

Chia with handicap zero emerged as the champion of the Gross category scoring an astounding 71. Chia has participated in almost all the tournaments of Carlsberg Golf Classic for more than 15 years, first time taking home victory at the amateur golf tournament.

Yap, 55, with handicap six claimed the championship for the Nett category with a score of 68 on countback. Both Chia and Yap soared up the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2017 leaderboard, winning a Sharp 60" LED TV each.

Adding greater fun to the National Final, the brewer introduced the 'Chipping Contest' and offered a shoulder and neck massage at the halfway hut. Non-competitive golfers took up some fun challenges such as 'Lucky Pick', 'Nearest to the Pin', 'Nearest to the Bottle', 'Best Group Picture' and 'Spot the Carlsberg Smooth Draught Cans'.

Winners of fun challenges brought home amazing prizes such as Mercedes Benz Driving Experience ticket for 2018, Sharp 50" LED TV, TaylorMade Backpack, TaylorMade Burner Soft Golf Balls, TaylorMade TP Wedge, Carlsberg Smooth Draught, Adidas Pouch, Adidas Ball Marker Belt, Lala Chong Restaurant's dining vouchers, dine-in vouchers by Saujana Hotels and Resort and Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, and other fabulous prizes.

More than RM700,000 worth of prizes and goodies were up for grabs at the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2017 National Final. Four Hole-in-One luxury prizes such as a Mercedes-Benz C350, a Mercedes-Benz C200, a Sharp 70" LED TV and an Ogawa Masterdrive massage chair were up for grabs, however, no one made an ace at the finals. The top five Gross and Nett Winners scooped up a Sharp 50" LED TV, Ogawa Mobile Seat NE Plus Massage Cushion, a TaylorMade M2 Wood, a TaylorMade Purelite Stand Bag and a Mercedes Golf Bag.

The official partners of Carlsberg Golf Classic 2017 are Mercedes-Benz, Sharp, Ogawa, Taylormade, Cutter and Buck, Titoni, Saujana Hotels and Resorts, Gatorade, Jura, Wonda, Sunplay, ParGolf and Lala Chong Seafood Restaurant.