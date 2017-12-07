Chinese voters reminded to not destroy their future: SPDP's Tiong

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing says although there are signs of a slight swing of Chinese votes back to the Barisan Nasional (BN), the majority of Chinese are unhappy with the government, believing that they are not getting a fair treatment.

But he reminded Chinese voters not to let such emotions get the better of them when it comes to casting their votes in elections, lest they destroy their future in this country.

In an interview with Nanyang Siang Pau published yesterday, the outspoken MP for Bintulu said political party leaders need to go down to the ground to feel the pulse of the voters in order to restore their confidence in BN.

"Some BN component parties may have overlooked the needs and ignored the feelings of the rakyat. (I) hope the people would give the government a chance to change and remove the grudges they have against the government."

Tiong, who is also the prime minister's special envoy to East Asia, said this when asked for his take on the voting trend of the Chinese, who largely supported the opposition in the last two general elections, in the next polls.

He urged the Chinese, who make up only 23% of the Malaysian population, to be reasonable when fighting for their rights and interest so as not to antagonise the bumiputras, who form the majority of the population.

On the perception that the split among opposition parties will benefit the BN in the 14th general election, Tiong said he did not think the governing coalition is banking on this advantage to win the next polls.

He also brushed off talk that the recent hospital visits by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was an attempt by the BN to win over the opposition party.