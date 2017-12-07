Conquering the ocean depths

MIDO Ocean Star Caliber 80 Titanium.

EXTREMELY light, robust and very comfortable to wear, the new MIDO Ocean Star Caliber 80 Titanium has all the right assets to appeal to underwater explorers. Its titanium case and rubber strap make it incredibly lightweight.

Diving enthusiasts can also count on its water-resistance up to a pressure of 20 bars (200m/660ft), its unidirectional rotating bezel and its strap, which features a folding clasp also made from titanium and a diving extension.

Several touches of orange on the strap, dial and bezel recall the MIDO identity and highlight the sporty style of this timepiece. Equipped with the Caliber 80, a latest-generation automatic movement that provides it with up to 80 hours of power reserve, the Ocean Star Caliber 80 Titanium is perfectly suited to all those looking to conquer the ocean depths.

Built to withstand any storm, the Europa Point lighthouse watches over the Gibraltar Strait. Its powerful beam of light is an essential point of reference for sailors approaching the shores of the Iberian Peninsula.

Created in 1944, the Ocean Star collection evokes safety and reliability. It draws its inspiration from this robust, slender monument, the symbol of a structure guiding mankind in its conquest of the seas.

This timepiece is not for the faint-hearted: resistant and unswervingly reliable, the new Ocean Star Caliber 80 Titanium is designed for exploring the ocean depths. Proudly sporting the MIDO colours, it is fitted with a polished and satin-finished titanium case.

Renowned for its hypoallergenic properties, titanium is lighter and more resistant than stainless steel. Featuring a folding clasp also made from titanium and a diving extension, the orange rubber strap of the Ocean Star Caliber 80 Titanium makes it an extremely lightweight model that is particularly comfortable to wear.

Combined with remarkable water-resistance up to a pressure of 20 bars (200m/660ft), these characteristics are sure to appeal to all diving enthusiasts. For maximum safety, the grained anthracite dial is equipped with a unidirectional rotating bezel that features a sandblasted anthracite aluminium ring used to measure diving time. This ring also features a white Super-LumiNova® dot at 12 o'clock.

Generous touches of white Super-LumiNova® also adorn the indexes and hour and minute hands to guarantee perfect readability, both underwater and at night. The tip of the seconds hand, meanwhile, is adorned with orange Super-LumiNova®.

Measuring 42.5mm in diameter, the robust case of the Ocean Star Caliber 80 Titanium houses the Caliber 80, a latest-generation automatic movement that ensures exceptional autonomy, with up to 80 hours of power reserve. Its dial is protected by a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective treatment on both sides. It features an aperture indicating the day and date at 3 o'clock.

Several touches of orange on the dial, bezel and tip of the seconds hand, together with the orange strap, recall the MIDO identity and highlight the sporty style of the Ocean Star Caliber 80 Titanium.

The case back is adorned with a starfish, the symbol of the Ocean Star collection – a final detail that is sure to appeal to all those who love exploring the ocean depths.

Other versions of this model are also available.