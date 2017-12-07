Continuous heavy rainfall in peninsula, Sarawak until Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rainfall is expected in several states of the peninsula and Sarawak from today until Sunday, said Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia).

Its director-general, Alui Bahari said in a statement today, the condition was due to a monsoon surge from inland China which is expected to hit the east coast of the peninsula and the west Sarawak.

"METMalaysia has updated weather alerts for Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh), Terengganu, Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin), Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi) and Sarawak (Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah)."

Strong winds of speed up to 40-50kmh and waves up to 3.5m are expected to occur in the waters off the east coast of the peninsula during that period. — Bernama