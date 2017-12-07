DAP hands over CEC results to RoS

PUTRAJAYA: The submission of DAP's 2015 financial statement and results of its recent Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections to the Registrar of Societies (RoS), today, will hopefully put an end to the party's uncertain status, said its national organising secretary Anthony Loke (pix).

He said the documents supplied are in line with RoS' stipulations and regulations and that any objections with regards to the CEC elections by disgruntled parties ought to be considered null and void.

"Hopefully, the RoS will be able to issue a statement which clears party's status and allows us to smoothly prepare for the next General Election," he told reporters after handing over the documents to a RoS representative at the Home Ministry, here.

MORE TO FOLLOW