Delightful indulgence

Posted on 7 December 2017 - 04:30pm Last updated on 7 December 2017 - 04:35pm

The Joel Robuchon Restaurant features festive dishes.

Roasted Scottish lobster.

Seafood Platter at Osia Steak.

Seafood Grill, Hokkaido scallop at Ocean Restaurant

Crispy turkey with prawn roll from Feng Shui Inn

Patisserie offers La Buche de Noel

The RWS Celebrity Festive Ornament Cakes.

CELEBRATING Christmas with family and friends at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore is going to be a fun and memorable experience.

Guests can look forward to specially-created festive menus at all its Michelin-starred and ­celebrity chef restaurants.

At the three-star Joël Robuchon Restaurant, dinner menus for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve feature shaved black truffle and potatoes topped with foie gras carpaccio, pan-seared scallop with pumpkin cream and crispy chestnuts, and beef chateaubriand and foie gras served Rossini-style with soufflé potatoes and port reduction.

The two-star L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon has its eight-course dinner menu on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, with signatures such as chestnut veloute with smoked bacon jelly and black truffle, roasted turbot under scales of celeriac and black truffle, and roasted pigeon and foie gras steamed in savoy cabbage.

One-star Osia Steak and Seafood Grill offers hearty meals for sharing, created by celebrity chef Scott Webster and chef de cuisine Douglas Tay.

Expect the freshest seafood in the Seafood Platter, which includes Maine lobster, Fremantle octopus, Hokkaido scallops, Skull Island tiger king prawn, and New Zealand little neck clams.

At Curate, chef de cuisine Benjamin Halat will excite the palate with his innovative take on classics like pig's trotter with braised cabbage and beer glace, vacherin Mont d'Or with Bratkartoffein and mâche salad, and the quintessential Christmas sweet, Kaiserschmarn with rumtopf.

Meanwhile, at Fratelli, celebrity chefs Enrico and Roberto Cerea are presenting the Christmas menu from their three-star Da Vittorio restaurant in Brusaporto, Italy.

Their five-course Christmas menu Bianco Natale (White Christmas) features foie gras Tartufino and raspberry liquid core, homemade linguini pasta, with Piedmont traditional bagna cauda sauce, truffle and hazelnut crumble, chestnut stuffed turkey and glazed onion pearls, and Da Vittorio's traditional panettone cake and homemade nougat torrone.

At the Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora, enjoy a festive Asian-inspired seafood menu created by Cora and chef de cuisine Minwoo Yun, with a menu featuring Kaiso mix, Hamachi and Ikura served in Katsuo yuzu ponzu, and glazed chestnut in Glace de Viande, served with yabbies, crème fraiche and hoisin sauce.

It is available for lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

For those looking for familiar Chinese favourites, celebrity chef Sam Leong's Forest restaurant is presenting a contemporary menu this festive season.

The five-course set dinner available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day includes delectables like king prawn baked in Marmite sauce, pan-seared Australian lamb chop marinated with lemongrass and served with Port wine sauce, and abalone crab meat soup.

For a different take on Chinese food, chef Li Kwok Kwong at Feng Shui Inn will present a luxurious six-course festive menu guided by his belief in the healing principles of Chinese food therapy.

The Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day menu includes double boiled sea whelk with snow pear soup, stir-fried Huai Shan with black fungus and asparagus, and wok fried rice with black truffles and scallops.

For takeaways, chief pastry chef Antonio Benites offers the La Bûche de Noël, a traditional Christmas log cake stuffed with almonds, acai jelly and Piedmont hazelnut praline, available only at Joël Robuchon Patisserie for pre-orders from now till Dec 21.

Meanwhile, award-winning RWS executive pastry chef Kenny Kong is presenting his own design and creation of the RWS Celebrity Festive Ornament Cakes, a collection of five delicious mini-cakes shaped like Christmas ornaments.

