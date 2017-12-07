Former madrasah principal claims trial to gross indecency charges

TAWAU: A former madrasah principal was charged in the Magistrate's Court here, today with four counts of committing gross indecency towards four former students aged 14 and 15, last year.

Maznan Omar, 34, pleaded not guilty to all the four charges read out to him before Magistrate Ferhanshah Farene Mohd Ferdaus.

Maznan was charged with committing the offences on the four boys between June and August 2016 at a numbered house in Bandar Sri Indah here.

He was charged under Section 377D of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Wan Muhammad Fitri, offered bail of RM10,000 with two sureties for all the charges with additional conditions that the accused report to the investigating officer once a month and must not contact the prosecution witnesses or victims.

Ferhanshah Farene allowed the accused who was unrepresented bail of RM16,000 with two sureties for all the charges and set Dec 14 for re-mention.

The accused was also ordered to report to the investigating officer once a month and warned against contacting the prosecution witnesses or victims. — Bernama