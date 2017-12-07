German heart attack victim rescued by MMEA operation

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued a German passenger onboard a cruise ship along the coast near Port Klang after he suffered a heart attack during his journey from Singapore to Langkawi, today.

MMEA Klang district director Capt Abu Zaki Mohammad said its operations centre received a distress call from the crew of the cruise ship Mein Schiff 1 informing them of the incident and their location at 11.50am.

"The maritime patrol boat, Kilat 15, was deployed to the ship's location off the waters of Pintu Gedung, Klang to perform a Medical Evacuation (Medavac) for German national Herder Reinhard, 65.

"He was accompanied by his wife Gisela Ilka, 64, before they were transported to the Pulau Indah jetty at 1.40pm," he said in a statement.

Abu Zaki added that the St. John ambulance proceeded to take the victim to the Pantai Medical Centre in Klang for further treatment.