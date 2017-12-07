Greyhound owner slams dog to death after it lost in race

AN extremely disturbing viral video of a man killing a dog with his bare hands by slamming the animal on the ground has sparked outrage.

It was uploaded to Pear Video, a popular video-sharing platform in China, recently and had racked up to over five million views.

The greyhound was killed after it lost in a race, causing the owner to lose big on his wager. The man was said to be from Hebei's Xiong county.

"Dog owners, listen up. If your dog isn't good enough, eat it," the man said while standing over the greyhound's body. "It lost the race, so now I'm going to eat its meat."