LGE's flood assistance request to federal govt an act to gain sympathy: Umno delegate

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's request for flood assistance from the federal government was nothing more than an act to gain sympathy, according to a Penang Umno delegate Datuk Mohd Zaidi Said.

The Permatang Pauh Umno chief described Lim as a controversial leader prone to act in a dramatic manner.

He said Lim, in a recorded video message that went viral during a major flood in the state last month, had managed to play his part well.

"He succeeded in doing the scene, full of expression. With red eyes and nose (The video) became viral.

"It was as if Penang was really hit by an extraordinary tsunami," he said at the Umno annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre.

In the video that surfaced on the early morning of Nov 5, the sombre looking Lim had called for the Malaysian Armed Forces to be deployed in assisting with the situation.

The flood, which has been described as one of the worst ever to hit the state, claimed several lives and caused thousands to be displaced.

He added under Lim's rule, the state had to endure a total of 119 floods since 2013.

"His national record is his success of having 131 occurrences of landslides from Sept 15 to Nov 4 2017. Congratulations," he added.