Mahfuz to leave it late before deciding which party to contest under

GEORGE TOWN: Embattled former PAS Information head Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pix) said he will only decide which party he wants to join at the very last minute – perhaps just days after Parliament is dissolved.

It is a strategic decision, Mahfuz said when asked if he would consider joining a new political party after he was dropped as a potential candidate for the upcoming 14th general election.

Speaking to theSun, the two-term Pokok Sena MP stressed that he would work towards a change of government, and by that token, he supports the Opposition alliance of Pakatan Harapan.

Kedah is expected to witness a keen competition for seats due to a myriad of political parties seeking to contest there.

Mahfuz was believed to be among a legion of former PAS leaders including ex-Kedah PAS commissioner Datuk Paduka Amiruddin Hamzah, who would cooperate with Pakatan to take on Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next election.

They will likely mobilise their resources with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which is led by former mentri besar Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir.

Kedah is expected to be a hot state to watch as besides Mukhriz; his father and former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who founded PPBM, was slated to contest in the northern Malay heartland state.

In the last election, BN won 20 state seats out of a total of 36 state seats whereas Pakatan has six, PPBM two and PAS has eight.