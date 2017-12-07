Mazda year-end festive carnival

A nationwide Mazda Festive Carnival will be held from tomorrow until the end of this month.

“There will be Mazda Festive exclusive deals, lucky dip, and instant gifts upon sign up of any Mazda vehicles. Demo units for the Mazda2 and Mazda CX-5 will be available, with prices starting from RM65,000 and RM110,000 respectively.

“Mazda owners will enjoy five years/100,00km manufacturing warranty and three years/60,000km free maintenance*. The three-year free scheduled maintenance according to manufacturer’s standards means that customers will not need to pay for anything; not even labour, parts, and lubricants.”

*The five years manufacturing warranty and three years free maintenance applies to all models except BT-50 pick-up.